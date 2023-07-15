WORLD
China's top diplomat calls on India to meet 'halfway' on border issue
Relations between India and China have deteriorated in recent months over their contested Himalayan border and a visa spat in which the two sides have expelled nearly all of each other's journalists.
Despite frosty relations, China is India's second-largest trade partner. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 15, 2023

China's top diplomat urged India to focus on "common interests" and meet China "halfway" to defuse border tensions between Asia's most populous neighbours, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"China and India's common interests clearly outweigh their differences," Wang Yi told Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, when the two met Friday on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

"The two sides should support each other, rather than... suspect each other," Wang added.

Relations between India and China have deteriorated in recent months over their contested Himalayan border and a visa spat in which the two sides have expelled nearly all of each other's journalists.

India and its northern neighbour are locked in a military standoff along their mostly undemarcated border in the Ladakh region.

Beijing also claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Tibet, and it considers the India-administered Kashmir, a disputed territory.

"It is hoped that the Indian side will meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides," Wang said.

The two countries have agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on the border issue "as soon as possible", the ministry statement said.

Despite frosty relations, China is India's second-largest trade partner.

In 2020, India sought to limit investments from China as political tensions heightened between them, with their soldiers clashing in the disputed Himalayan region.

"China is highly concerned about India's recent restrictive measures against Chinese companies," Wang added while urging New Delhi to provide a "fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment".

RelatedExplained: What, where and how of India-China border dispute
SOURCE:AFP
