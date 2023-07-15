China's top diplomat urged India to focus on "common interests" and meet China "halfway" to defuse border tensions between Asia's most populous neighbours, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"China and India's common interests clearly outweigh their differences," Wang Yi told Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, when the two met Friday on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

"The two sides should support each other, rather than... suspect each other," Wang added.

Relations between India and China have deteriorated in recent months over their contested Himalayan border and a visa spat in which the two sides have expelled nearly all of each other's journalists.

India and its northern neighbour are locked in a military standoff along their mostly undemarcated border in the Ladakh region.

Beijing also claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Tibet, and it considers the India-administered Kashmir, a disputed territory.