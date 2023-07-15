The foundation of modern Türkiye traces back to the late Ottoman Empire era, which was characterised by western influence. The military and foreign policy bureaucratic cadre, educated in Western-based institutions, played a significant role in the revolution and subsequent modernisation process of Türkiye, exerting hegemonic power.

The management of foreign policy primarily relied on bureaucratic mechanisms, with limited involvement from civilian authorities.

An imbalanced civil-military relationship hindered the transformation process, with civilian governments facing challenges and interventions whenever they sought to bring about fundamental changes.

Despite these obstacles, Türkiye has experienced ongoing processes of change and transformation, particularly in relation to secularism and minority rights. However, the realm of foreign policy remained relatively untouched.

Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the AK Party government worked to overcome the curse of coups and strengthen civilian authority.

This shift in the civil-military relationship raised questions about its impact on Türkiye’s foreign policy outcomes.

Popular support against the establishment

When the AK Party came to power as a conservative political dispensation, it posed a challenge to the established authorities of modern Türkiye, particularly in relation to secularism.

This dynamic had significant implications for civil-military relations, and successive AK Party governments faced pressure from the bureaucracy and the judiciary.

During its early years, the AK Party focused on the EU accession process, seeking legitimacy within the framework of modern Türkiye’s founding principles, particularly Westernisation.

Through initiatives aimed at strengthening human rights, the rule of law, democratic reforms, and the protection of minority and disadvantaged groups, the AK Party gained significant popular support and emerged as a strong political force challenging the established authorities, primarily in domestic politics rather than foreign policy.

Against this sociopolitical backdrop, the potential for military intervention against the AK Party was always present in the collective memory of the people.

Exploiting this vulnerability, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) used manipulative tactics, such as the fabrication of documents, to label anti-FETO military bureaucrats as Eurasianists and coup-plotters.

Through these deceptive tactics, FETO, with the assistance of its media organisation and secret bureaucratic structure, exerted influence over state institutions and the civilian government while also garnering support from certain Western actors because of anti-Eurasianism.