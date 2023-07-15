WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strikes strand thousands of tourists in Italy, Belgium
Extensive strikes by airport and airline staff in Europe during a record-breaking heatwave left thousands of travellers stranded and resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
Strikes strand thousands of tourists in Italy, Belgium
In Italy, some 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 15, 2023

Strikes by airport and airline staff grounded hundreds of flights and left thousands of travellers stranded in Europe at the height of the busy summer tourism season.

In Italy, some 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew, according to airport and airline authorities.

Another 120 flights due to depart and arrive from Belgium's Charleroi airport were cancelled Saturday and Sunday, triggered by a walkout of budget carrier Ryanair pilots over working conditions.

Italy's strike alone left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world's top tourist spots.

It comes amid a record heatwave, billed by the national weather service as "one of the most intense of all time", that would bring temperatures of at least 40 degrees Celsius to Rome and 48°C to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

RelatedBerlin airport grinds to a halt as security workers strike over pay
RECOMMENDED

The strike by the ground crew, who are demanding a new collective contract six years after the previous one expired, was due to last from 10:00 am (0800 GMT) to 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

The airport in Rome saw some 200 flights cancelled, authorities said.

Flights by Malta Air, which handles transfers for popular budget carriers Ryanair, Vueling and Ita Airways, were also affected after pilots joined the walkout.

Milan's airports saw some 150 flight cancellations, while dozens of others were grounded in Turin and Palermo.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini called the strikers to exercise "common sense" so as "not to harm millions of other workers and tourists".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says