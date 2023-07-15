Azerbaijan and Armenia have held a fresh round of EU-mediated peace talks, while Russia offered a summit in Moscow in an effort to reassert a lead role in the normalisation process.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on Saturday for talks aimed at resolving their decades-long conflict for the control of Karabakh, the foreign ministry in Baku said in a statement.

European Council President Charles Michel was mediating the discussions, which come amid renewed tensions after Azerbaijan temporarily closed the Lachin corridor, the sole land link between Karabakh and Armenia.

Baku and Yerevan have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States, whose diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.

Moscow on Saturday offered to host the two countries' foreign ministers and suggested the future peace treaty could be signed in Moscow.

Russia is ready "to organise a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It offered to hold later a "Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the relevant (peace) treaty."