Various commemoration programs have been held around the world to mark the seventh anniversary of the defeated 2016 coup bid by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Türkiye.

Saturday's events took place in Serbia, Uganda, South Africa, Kenya and Pakistan.

Other commemorations also occurred in Cameroon, Belgium, Jordan, Georgia, Russia, Lebanon, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Indonesia, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Colombia.

Commemorations in Western Balkans

The Western Balkan countries marked the seventh anniversary of the defeated July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye with events across the region.

The Turkish Embassy in Belgrade kicked off a conference with academics and a photography exhibition detailing the July 15 events.

In his opening speech at the conference, Turkish Ambassador Hami Aksoy said the aim of those who attempted the coup was to bring a radical conservative regime.

He reminded the attendees that thousands of people took to the streets on the night of July 15 to protect their homeland and over 252 people were martyred.

The director at the Center for National Policy, Perko Matovic, recalled that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was one of the first leaders to call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer support on the night of the coup.

“Erdogan is a strong leader who defends his country against the coup attempt. Türkiye is not a regional power, it is a global power,” Matovic said.

Meanwhile, Predrag Rajic, the advisor to Serbian Defence Minister, said that Türkiye is important for the whole democratic world.

Also, the July 15 Cultural Center was inaugurated in the Serbian city of Tutin. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided equipment for the centre.