Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv and elsewhere, protesting reforms advanced by the coalition they say threaten the country's democratic character.

Saturday's rallies, the 28th since the reform agenda was unveiled in January, come days after parliament approved in its first reading a bill that would reduce the "reasonability" clause, through which the judiciary can strike down government decisions.

The proposals would also give the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

"This is a battle for the country, we want to keep Israel democratic, and the dictatorship laws won't pass here," protester Nili Elezra, 54, told the AFP news agency.

To her, passing the laws would harm Israel's financial and global standings. "Things will be bad. People are already leaving, money is being lost, investors are fleeing, the world doesn't want to talk to us, nobody is happy with what's going on here," she said.

Following stiff opposition and growing international criticism – including from US President Joe Biden – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a "pause" in March to allow for talks on the proposals.

That cross-party dialogue collapsed last month.

'Numbers make a difference'