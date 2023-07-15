Brutally high temperatures are threatening tens of millions of Americans, as numerous cities braced to break records under a relentless heat dome that has baked parts of the country all week.

The National Weather Service has warned on Saturday of an "extremely hot and dangerous weekend," with daytime highs routinely ranging between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in the US West.

Residents of central and southern California, for example, could expect to see thermometres peaking at 38 to 43 degrees Celsius, it said.

By mid-day Saturday, California's famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 48C, with Sunday's peak predicted to soar as high as 54C.

Even overnight lows there could exceed 38C.

The heat is forecast to remain anchored over the West for the weekend, "growing hotter in the South by early next week."

Authorities have been sounding the alarm for days, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be on the watch for signs of dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in such temperatures.

Hardest-hit areas

In the hardest-hit areas, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the Sun.

The Arizona state capital of Phoenix has recorded 16 straight days above 43C.

It had reached 43C by noon on Saturday, en route to an expected 46C.

Las Vegas, Nevada, was broiling amid similar temperatures.

In Texas, the border city of El Paso had seen 29 consecutive days of temperatures topping 38C.

At a construction site outside Houston, Texas, a 28-year-old worker who gave his name only as Juan helped complete a wall in the blazing heat.