Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico have formed a group to head north together in hopes of reaching the border with the United States.

The group, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants, walked on Saturday along a highway in southern Mexico, led by a Venezuelan flag with the phrase "Peace, Freedom. SOS."

The men, women, children and teenagers were followed by Mexican National Guard patrols.

Migrants told The Associated Press they crossed into Mexico illegally through a river dividing the two countries.

They said they decided to organise the group and start because many had been sleeping on the street and had run out of money to buy food.

"We just want to move forward, to fulfill our American dream and work, because we're all workers here," one Venezuelan, Roseli Gloria, said while taking a brief rest along the highway.

She carried a backpack and a piece of rolled-up foam for sleeping.

She said she had been in Mexico for a week before joining the group.

Participants in the group said that they received little aid from Mexican immigration authorities and that they were given mixed and confusing instructions about how to move forward or seek asylum in the US.

The journey is not an easy one, with migrants often targeted by kidnappings, extortion and other violence from armed groups in the region.