Türkiye eliminated the US 3-1 in a volleyball match on Saturday, setting it up to face China in the 2023 FIVB Women's World Championship final.

The Turkish national team won the semifinal clash with sets of 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, and 27-25 in Arlington in the US state of Texas.

On Sunday, the Türkiye vs. China final in Arlington will begin at 2230GMT.

Before the final, the US will play against Poland for the bronze medal.