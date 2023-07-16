TÜRKİYE
Türkiye topples US to vie China for 2023 women's volleyball world title
Turkish national team reach final after eliminating US 3-1 in semis and will play against China in Arlington, US.
The Turkish national team won the semifinal clash with sets of 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, and 27-25 in Arlington in the US state of Texas. / Others
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 16, 2023

Türkiye eliminated the US 3-1 in a volleyball match on Saturday, setting it up to face China in the 2023 FIVB Women's World Championship final.

The Turkish national team won the semifinal clash with sets of 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, and 27-25 in Arlington in the US state of Texas.

On Sunday, the Türkiye vs. China final in Arlington will begin at 2230GMT.

Before the final, the US will play against Poland for the bronze medal.

Türkiye's best finish was a silver medal at the 2003 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship and the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women's European Championship.

The Turkish team also won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League and the 2021 CEV Volleyball European Championship.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
