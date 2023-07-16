US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday, state media reported, to restart stalled talks between the world's two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases after a year-long hiatus.

Starting on Monday, "China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views" on climate issues, state broadcaster CCTV said on Kerry's arrival in Beijing.

Negotiations on climate change between the two countries were suspended by Beijing in protest against then-US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, although Kerry met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, on the sidelines of several climate events.

Kerry who is the third senior US official to visit China in the last two months, told reporters in Washington on Thursday that he hoped to make progress on talks with Beijing over reducing methane emissions, transitioning away from coal, combating deforestation and jointly increasing the deployment of renewable energy technologies.