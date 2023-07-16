CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
US climate envoy John Kerry arrives in Beijing: state media
Negotiations on climate change between the two countries were suspended by Beijing in protest against then-US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
US climate envoy John Kerry arrives in Beijing: state media
John Kerry is the third senior US official to visit China in the last two months [Reuters Archive] / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 16, 2023

US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday, state media reported, to restart stalled talks between the world's two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases after a year-long hiatus.

Starting on Monday, "China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views" on climate issues, state broadcaster CCTV said on Kerry's arrival in Beijing.

Negotiations on climate change between the two countries were suspended by Beijing in protest against then-US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, although Kerry met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, on the sidelines of several climate events.

RelatedUS 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations: Kerry

Kerry who is the third senior US official to visit China in the last two months, told reporters in Washington on Thursday that he hoped to make progress on talks with Beijing over reducing methane emissions, transitioning away from coal, combating deforestation and jointly increasing the deployment of renewable energy technologies.

RECOMMENDED

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

The meeting between the top US and Chinese diplomats, who were in Jakarta for meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), came less than a month after Blinken paid a visit to Beijing.

Analysts view recent visits of the top US officials, despite China's strong reaction to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as Washington's efforts to stabilize ties with Beijing, particularly the climate change talks.

RelatedChina, US must jointly fight 'existential threat' of climate crisis: Yellen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Killers of Bangladeshi activist Hadi fled to India: Dhaka
Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
US and China welcome Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Sudan leader hails 'historic, fraternal' relations with Türkiye
Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council says close to declaring statehood
Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and destroy property in occupied West Bank
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Power line repairs begin near Zaporizhzhia plant: IAEA
Netanyahu heads to US for regional talks with Trump amid mounting frustration with Israel
Fierce weather in Gaza kills Palestinian woman and injures others amid Israel's aid blockade
European troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets: Russia
Houston rolls past Cleveland as Durant headlines explosive performance