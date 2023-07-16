WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq's Sudani meets Syria's Assad to boost bilateral co-operation
The visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Syria marks the first diplomatic encounter between the two countries since 2010.
Iraq's Sudani meets Syria's Assad to boost bilateral co-operation
Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern. / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
July 16, 2023

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani has held talks with the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al Assad in Damascus.

Sudani arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Sunday for the first official visit by an Iraqi premier in 13 years.

Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

The discussions also covered joint security coordination in the field of combating terrorism, the broadcaster said.

RECOMMENDED

Assad, for his part, termed Sudani’s visit as “an opportunity to build an institutional relationship and achieve a great leap in bilateral co-operation between the two countries,” the Syrian regime's news agency SANA reported.

The Iraqi premier’s visit to Syria came upon an invitation from Assad for talks on enhancing bilateral co-operation, according to Iraqi media.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki was the last Iraqi premier to have visited Syria in 2010.

RelatedIran and Syria vow to boost ties as Raisi wraps up Damascus trip
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Killers of Bangladeshi activist Hadi fled to India: Dhaka
Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
US and China welcome Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Sudan leader hails 'historic, fraternal' relations with Türkiye
Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council says close to declaring statehood
Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and destroy property in occupied West Bank
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Power line repairs begin near Zaporizhzhia plant: IAEA
Netanyahu heads to US for regional talks with Trump amid mounting frustration with Israel
Fierce weather in Gaza kills Palestinian woman and injures others amid Israel's aid blockade
European troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets: Russia
Houston rolls past Cleveland as Durant headlines explosive performance