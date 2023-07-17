At least five civilians were killed in western Sudan over the weekend, a doctors association said.

“Five people were killed and 17 others were seriously injured, as a result of projectiles hitting the Ombada Al-Sabil neighborhood,” the Ombada Committees said on Monday.

The number of casualties may increase as many people are trapped under the rubble, the group based in Omdurman city said.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) regarding the incident.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.