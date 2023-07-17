WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll in Kenya starvation cult case crosses 400: official
Kenyan authorities discover 12 more bodies in the Shakahola forest, bringing the death toll to 403 in a harrowing cult case centered around starvation rituals led by preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie.
Death toll in Kenya starvation cult case crosses 400: official
Death toll in Kenya starvation cult case crosses 400, according to officials / Photo: AFP. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 17, 2023

The death toll in an investigation linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation to "meet Jesus Christ" has exceeded 400 after 12 more bodies were found, a senior official said.

"Total death Toll - 403," Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said in a message on Monday, following the latest round of exhumations in the Shakahola forest, where cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie allegedly urged followers to starve to death.

"Exhumation continues tomorrow," Onyancha added, as investigators search for more graves in the forest, where the first victims - some dead, others alive but weakened and emaciated - were discovered on April 13.

According to government autopsies, starvation appears to have been the main cause of death, although some victims - including children - were strangled, beaten, or suffocated.

RECOMMENDED

Mackenzie, a former taxi driver-turned-preacher, has been in police custody since mid-April.

On July 3, a court in the port city of Mombasa extended his detention by a month pending investigations.

State prosecutors have said he is facing terrorism or genocide-related charges, but he has not yet been required to enter any plea.

Questions have been raised about how Mackenzie, a self-proclaimed pastor and a father of seven, managed to evade law enforcement despite a history of extremism and previous legal cases.

RelatedKenya starvation cult death toll tops 300 as more bodies exhumed
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US lawmaker urges public hearings for Justice Department over delay in Epstein files release
Houthis declare Israeli presence in Somaliland a 'military target'
Killers of Bangladeshi activist Hadi fled to India: Dhaka
Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists
Harsh Gaza winter deepens suffering after two years of war: UN agency
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
US and China welcome Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Sudan leader hails 'historic, fraternal' relations with Türkiye
Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council says close to declaring statehood
Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and destroy property in occupied West Bank
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Power line repairs begin near Zaporizhzhia plant: IAEA
Netanyahu heads to US for regional talks with Trump amid mounting frustration with Israel