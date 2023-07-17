CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Typhoon Talim expected to move to South China Sea's Beibu Gulf
Typhoon Talim became the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year on Monday evening, prompting authorities in the Guangdong province to issue evacuations and close coastal tourist destinations.
Typhoon Talim expected to move to South China Sea's Beibu Gulf
A man watches the waves at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
July 17, 2023

China's National Meteorological Center expects Typhoon Talim to move to the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea, and says it may make a second landfall in the coastal area of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, state media Xinhua reported.

Typhoon Talim became the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year on Monday evening, prompting authorities in the Guangdong province to issue evacuations and close coastal tourist destinations.

Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated to safety as of 5 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Monday, Xinhua reported.

RECOMMENDED

Local authorities ordered the closure of 68 coastal tourist destinations, called back 2,702 fishing vessels and ordered 8,262 fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, according to Xinhua.

Eleven rescue vessels, five helicopters, 46 salvage ships and eight emergency rescue teams are standing by in response to the typhoon, according to the rescue and salvage bureau of the Ministry of Transport, Xinhua said.

RelatedChina hits 52.2°C as extreme weather rewrites records
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US lawmaker urges public hearings for Justice Department over delay in Epstein files release
Houthis declare Israeli presence in Somaliland a 'military target'
Killers of Bangladeshi activist Hadi fled to India: Dhaka
Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists
Harsh Gaza winter deepens suffering after two years of war: UN agency
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
US and China welcome Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Sudan leader hails 'historic, fraternal' relations with Türkiye
Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council says close to declaring statehood
Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and destroy property in occupied West Bank
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Power line repairs begin near Zaporizhzhia plant: IAEA
Netanyahu heads to US for regional talks with Trump amid mounting frustration with Israel