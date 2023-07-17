The leader of an opposition party in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria was found dead, authorities said.

The region's interior ministry said on Monday that the body of 47-year-old Oleg Horjan had been found at his home near Tiraspol, Transnistria's main city.

The ministry did not say how he died but said his body bore "signs of violent death".

Horjan was the leader of the Communist Party of Transnistria and advocated closer ties with Russia.

"Oleg Horjan's wife found his body in one of the rooms, next to an open safe. The safe is empty," the ministry said in a statement.