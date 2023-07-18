Ethiopians have embarked on an ambitious campaign to plant more than 500 million trees in 24 hours in an effort to achieve a greener and cleaner environment in the country and tackle the adverse effects of climate crisis.

The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who participated on Monday alongside senior officials from his government.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew launched the Green Legacy 500 million in a day tree program by planting apple trees together with staff of the PMO,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Ahmed said citizens actively participated in the campaign and Ethiopia had achieved its plan to plant at least 500 million trees nationwide.

He said that 566 million seedlings had been planted in every area of Ethiopia from early in the morning until Monday evening.

Related Drought-hit Africa seeks green cover to tackle climate crisis

Green Legacy Initiative