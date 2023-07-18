Residents of the UK have staged a protest over the government's anti-immigrant law preparations and government officials' anti-immigration statements.

People gathered on Monday in front of parliament to protest the government's migration policies in an activity organised by the Stop Racism platform, the National Education Union, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union and the Care 4 Calais platform.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the main opposition Labor Party member of parliament and shadow minister for immigration, criticised the government's plans to deport irregular migrants to Rwanda with the Illegal Immigration Bill.

The Rwanda plan and other anti-migration efforts are "not viable, wrong and against international law," Ribeiro-Addy said, noting that British society did not agree with the government.

Saying that some asylum seekers in the UK really need protection, she noted that many companies also make a lot of money thanks to immigrants.

"It is our moral and legal obligation to open our doors to immigrants," she added.