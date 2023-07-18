Tuesday, July 18, 2023

0617 GMT — Russia's Defence Ministry has said it hit military targets in two Ukrainian port cities overnight in what it called "a mass revenge strike," a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which it blamed on Kiev.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation inflicted a group retaliation strike with high-precision sea-based weapons on objects where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being plotted," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

He said Ukraine was plotting attacks using unmanned boats, but Russia struck down their manufacturing plant near the city of Odesa.

The spokesman added that fuel storage facilities of the Ukrainian army were destroyed in the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.

Ukraine's southern command said in a statement that six Kalibr missiles "launched from the waters of the Black Sea at Odesa" were destroyed by air defences,

Twenty-one Iran-built Shahed explosive drones were also destroyed on "approach from the sea in the Odesa region," it said.

"Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several private homes," it added.

More updates: 👇

1520 GMT — Arresting Putin a 'declaration of war': S.Africa's Ramaphosa

Arresting Vladimir Putin would amount to a declaration of war on Russia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in court papers released on today as the country wrangles over hosting the Russian leader.

Putin has been invited to a BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month but is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant -- a provision that Pretoria as an ICC member would be expected to implement were he to attend.

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma is playing out in court, where the leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is trying to force the government's hand and ensure the Kremlin leader is held and handed over to the ICC if he steps foot in the country.

But in a responding affidavit, Ramaphosa described the DA's application as "irresponsible" and said national security was at stake.

"Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting President would be a declaration of war," he said.

1430 GMT — China reiterates need for political solution to Ukraine crisis

China has reiterated its call for political solutions in Ukraine after the attack on the Crimea Bridge.

"We hope all parties are committed to a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. Relevant parties should refrain from attacking civilian facilities and objects, protect the safety of civilians and abide by international humanitarian laws,” said a spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, according to Beijing-based Global Times.

1057 GMT — Russia says has advanced 1.5 km in northeast Ukraine

The Russian military has said it had advanced on a limited section of the front in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, near the city of Kupyansk, after "successful offensive operations." "On the Kupyansk front, units from the Western group of troops continue successful offensive operations," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that: "The total advance was up to two kilometres along the front and up to one and a half kilometres in depth". The ministry did not say over what period the gains were made.

0849 GMT — Russia arrests woman for helping Ukraine plot a 'terrorist act' on critical infrastructure

Russia's FSB security service has arrested a Russian woman it suspected of collecting information on a "critical infrastructure facility" at the order of Ukraine's intelligence services.

It did not name the facility, but a surveillance video that Russian media said was taken by the FSB showed the suspect using her phone to film near a hydroelectric power plant in the town of Uglich in Russia's Yaroslavl region north of Moscow.

She is then shown being arrested in her office by masked FSB and police agents. A court on Saturday ordered the suspect to be detained for two months, the RIA news agency reported.

0837 GMT — Japan condemns Russia over grain deal suspension, lauds ‘arduous work’ by Türkiye, UN

Lauding “arduous work” done by Türkiye and the UN in implementing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Japan has condemned Russia’s pull out of the deal.

“Japan deplores the current situation and condemns Russia for terminating their participation,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a statement.

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it suspended the deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

0825 GMT — Ukrainian mine, explosive clearance experts arrive in Izium to restore war-torn areas

Ukrainian mine and explosive clearance experts from the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia have arrived in Ukraine's Izium city to restore the war-affected region.

The dedicated brigades have taken up the mantle of ensuring the safety and facilitating the restoration of the recaptured territories.

Also, the bumpy roads leading to Izium bear witness to the difficult challenges endured by the war-torn region.