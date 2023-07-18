WORLD
4 MIN READ
French lawmakers to vote on bill that allows police to tap devices
The proposed procedure can be performed without consent on suspects involved in serious crimes like terrorism, organised crime and other illegal activities punishable by five or more years in prison.
French lawmakers to vote on bill that allows police to tap devices
Police surveillance via a suspect’s phone and other connected devices could last for up to six months at a time, according to the bill. Certain professionals, including journalists, lawyers, and members of the parliament, would be exempt/ Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 18, 2023

French lawmakers plan to vote on a sweeping justice reform bill that includes a provision for allowing law enforcement agents to remotely tap into the cameras, microphones and location services of phones and other internet-connected devices used by some criminal suspects.

Left-wing parties generally oppose the surveillance provision, but Macron's centrist party can potentially rally the conservative Republican party in the lower house of the French Parliament to pass the bill on Tuesday.

The Senate, which the opposition right controls, approved the legislation in May.

The proposed law plainly stipulates that the procedure can be executed “without the knowledge or consent of its owner or possessor” but is limited to suspects involved in terrorism, organised crime and other illegal activities punishable by five or more years in prison.

The language authorising eavesdropping is contained in a broader reform bill aimed at “modernising” penal procedures, reflecting what polls indicate is a public demand for more law and order.

“The goal of this law is clear: a faster, clearer, modern justice,” French Justice Minister EricDupond-Moretti said when he presented the legislation in the spring.

The justice minister proposed the high-tech hunt for suspects as an alternative to long-standing police surveillance practices, such as wiretapping a suspect’s vehicle and house, which he deemed no longer viable and increasingly dangerous for investigators.

“The technique today is faulty,” Dupond-Moretti told lawmakers in the lower house, the National Assembly, this month. “Why would we deprive ourselves of new technologies?”

When some parliamentarians expressed concerns over privacy rights, the minister replied, “By crying wolf, you are no longer credible.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedBeyond ‘Bad Apples’: Tracing the colonial roots of French police

Abuse of power

Besides limiting the use of high-tech spying on suspects to crimes punishable by at least five years in prison, the legislation contains other controls.

The goal of tapping a connected device must be locating someone in real-time, and the investigating judge in a case must give the green light.

In addition to activating location services, the measure would also allow investigators to activate a suspect's phone camera and microphone.

Critics claim the provision would inevitably lead to abuses of power by Frenchpolice, who in the past have faced allegations of misusing their authority, brutality and racism.

“We already see that there’s a lot of abuse in France today,” said Bastien Le Querrec, a lawyer with French digital rights group La Quadrature du Net.

“In reality, who decides on the seriousness of an event in an investigation? It’s the police, the prosecutors, the investigating judge. Nothing in this bill will prevent abuse.”

RelatedProtesters across France defy bans to rally against police violence
SOURCE:AP
Explore
North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees cruise missile launching drill
US lawmaker urges public hearings for Justice Department over delay in Epstein files release
Houthis declare Israeli presence in Somaliland a 'military target'
Killers of Bangladeshi activist Hadi fled to India: Dhaka
Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists
Harsh Gaza winter deepens suffering after two years of war: UN agency
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
US and China welcome Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Sudan leader hails 'historic, fraternal' relations with Türkiye
Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council says close to declaring statehood
Somali president: Israel's recognition of Somaliland 'threat' to regional stability
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and destroy property in occupied West Bank
UK and Germany sign $70M deal to boost firepower after 'Ukraine war lessons'
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Power line repairs begin near Zaporizhzhia plant: IAEA