Europe has braced for new high temperatures under a relentless heatwave and wildfires that have scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent and is expecting the peak of the current heatwave to hit Italy's islands of Sicily and Sardinia on Tuesday, where a high of 48 degrees Celsiushas been forecast by the European Space Agency.

The previous European temperature record was 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Sicily in 2021, according to the UN weather agency.

Meanwhile, near Athens, emergency services battled wildfires for a second day in several locations. Several homes were burned in the area, according to footage from public broadcaster ERT.

A forest fire flared in strong winds by the popular beach town of Loutraki, where the mayor said 1,200 children had been evacuated from holiday camps.

"The extreme weather... is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies," said World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

"This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible."

Historic highs, torrential rains

In Europe, Italians were warned to prepare for "the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time" as temperatures hit a near-record 39 degrees Celsius in Rome on Monday.

It was already the world's hottest June on record, according to the EU weather monitoring service, and July looks set to break records as well.

Spain enjoyed little reprieve, with temperatures of 44.7 degrees Celsius reported on Monday in the southern town of Jaen.

Meanwhile, parts of Asia have baked in record temperatures, triggering torrential rain.