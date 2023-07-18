The first meeting of South Korea and the US in their joint Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) has begun in Seoul amid efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear threat, local media has reported.

Tuesday's summit is the first gathering of officials from Seoul and Washington to discuss the temporary deployment of more nuclear-capable assets to South Korea.

This follows agreement between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden at an April summit to create the NCG.

"If you look at North Korea's recent activities, it appears to have made a decision that it is better to pressure South Korea with nuclear capabilities and get the upper hand on the Korean Peninsula," Seoul-based Yonhap News quoted Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul as saying.

"Deterring North Korea's nuclear capabilities," is the most urgent thing right now, Shin said, pointing to the importance of the NCG meeting.

The latest development came just days after North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.