WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza heatwave worsens power crisis, fuels discontent towards Israel
Residents suffer from 12-hour power cuts amid scorching temperatures, blaming the Israeli blockade.
Gaza heatwave worsens power crisis, fuels discontent towards Israel
Palestinians walk in the street amid a heatwave and lengthy power cuts at Shati refugee camp in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
July 18, 2023

A heatwave in the besieged Gaza that has sent temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) has also worsened power shortages and sparked discontent among residents who expressed frustration with the situation.

Critics blame the year-long Israeli blockade for devastating Gaza's economy and undermining development, including the power network.

More than 2.3 million people live in a narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel, suffering power cuts for up to 12 hours a day.

The area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer, according to local officials. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave's lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

Gaza residents are calling for the local generator to produce more power by operating the plant at full capacity.

RelatedConcerns over global warming rise as extreme heatwaves effect the globe

Darkness and heat

RECOMMENDED

Many residents shared videos of darkness at night and of their children sleeping on the floor to cool themselves.

Around 20 children squeezed into a small plastic swimming pool in the middle of a dusty unpaved road. Thousands packed the beaches, escaping the heat and power cuts at home.

Some homes and businesses use generators or solar panels, to overcome the lengthy power cuts. Those that cannot afford expensive generators use humble battery-powered led lights.

"I don't have money to buy a fan and if I did they would cut off the power and I end up in the heat, therefore, I am using those plastic trays," said a 90-year-old woman, Um Khattab Dula.

RelatedRecord high temperatures scorch globe as Europe prepares for heatwave peak
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire