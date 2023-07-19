In the first week of July, the British parliament passed the second reading of a new legislation innocuously titled the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, taking it one more step closer to becoming a law.

It says that it aims to prevent “public bodies when making decisions about procurement and investment from considering a country or territory of origin or other territorial considerations in a way that indicates political or moral disapproval of a foreign state.”

A Cabinet Office Impact assessment claims the legislation “is required to stop public bodies pursuing their own foreign policy agenda.”

What gives away the real agenda of the proposed law is the tell-tale paragraph, that the Bill “will also prevent divisive behaviour that undermines community cohesion across the country by stopping public bodies from imposing their own boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaign.”

They even spell out what they mean about cohesion: “Such boycotts may legitimise and drive antisemitism as these … campaigns overwhelmingly target Israel.” The briefing states, “there is some evidence to show that hate crimes can be seen to occur alongside boycott and/or divestment campaigns.”

In simple words, the bill aims to curtail the pro-Palestine BDS movement, which has, over the years, found support from local councils, private businesses and especially in universities and colleges.

Launched in 2005, the BDS movement works to put economic pressure on Israel over its treatment of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Worried by its impact, Israel launched a counter-movement in 2010 through the state-run policy think tank, the Reut Institute. Among its aims was to drive a “wedge” between the hard and soft critics of the Israeli government.

It called for sabotaging the hard critics: “handled uncompromisingly, publicly or covertly as appropriate”, while the soft critics should be targeted by “sophisticated engagement strategies”. We see these strategies at work in the weaponisation of “antisemitism” in the UK.

For example, the UK government, says the BDS movement has resulted in an “increase in antisemitic events” but provides no evidence to back up the outlandish claim.

The Bill is a clear victory for pro-Israel lobbying, introduced in Parliament by one of the most hardline Zionists in the government, Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It’s part of an increasing grip on UK politics by Israel, as seen in the 2030 “roadmap” for increasing the influence of Israel in the UK or the promotion of normalisation via the Abraham Accords.

This is being done through the Abraham Accords UK group, chaired by former Tory defence minister Liam Fox, who was once sacked for being too close to Israel, and directed by Labour member of the House of Lords Jon Mendelsohn, a longtime Israel lobbyist.

But some Zionists have queried the Bill. One is journalist Jonathan Freedland, one of the key ideological enforcers at the Guardian newspaper in their determined campaign to spread smears about “left-wing antisemitism” as a means to remove the pro-Palestine Jeremy Corbyn from the leadership of the Labour Party between 2015 and 2019. He wrote that it was a “bad bill”.

Had he suddenly gone soft and begun standing up for the principles of freedom of thought and collective action? Of course not. Instead, he suggested that the “proof” was that it would stop boycotts of China.

He also argued that it might encourage people on the left to see Zionists as right-wing and opposed to supporters of “human rights”.

This, of course, only bothers those Zionists attempting to cultivate a liberal or faux-leftist image. Among those is the Union of Jewish Students – a pro-Israel student group that oversees all “Jewish societies” on British campuses.

The problem with the Bill is that it might restrict other Zionist intelligence activity, such as against China or other states defined as hostile by the UK government.