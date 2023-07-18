Türkiye is a major power with significant influence in the Balkans: Serbia
The defence minister's remarks came after Kosovo recieveied Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) known as Bayraktar TB2. . / Photo: AA / AA
Türkiye is a major power with significant influence in the Balkans: Serbia
While Belgrade and Ankara have different views on Kosovo, Serbian Defence Minister Vucevic says that conflict with Türkiye is not in their interests.
By Esra YAGMUR
July 18, 2023

Türkiye is a major power with significant political and economic influence in the Western Balkans, Serbia's defense minister has said, adding that the country views the Kosovo issue in entirely different ways because any conflict with Ankara would not be in their national interests.

Milos Vucevic made the remarks in an interview with Serbian public broadcaster RTS on Monday, a day after Kosovo, which borders Serbia on the south and west, received Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) known as Bayraktar TB2.

"Türkiye is a big country, a power, and has significant political and economic influence in the Western Balkans, and we have to make sure we have the best possible relations with Türkiye. But we look at Kosovo in completely different ways. It's interesting that their military barracks in Prizren are named after Sultan Murat, which is a strong association for all of us in this region," Vucevic said.

The Kosovo Security Forces received five Bayraktar TB2 drones in early May when the largest international exercise, Defender Europe 23, began.

In April, Kosovo Serbs boycotted extraordinary local government elections for four municipalities in the country's north, with only 3.47% of eligible voters casting ballots.

What triggered unrest in Kosovo? In late May, tensions erupted in Kosovo when ethnic Serb protesters attempted to prevent newly elected Albanian mayors from entering three municipal buildings, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.

RECOMMENDED

Later, Serbia ordered its army to advance to the border with Kosovo and urged NATO to “stop the violence against local Serbs in Kosovo.”

On May 30, after 30 soldiers were injured during unrest in the region, NATO sent 700 more troops to the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the alliance-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. Turkish forces were among the reinforcements.

Around 500 additional Turkish soldiers arrived in June amid Serb protests against the election of Albanian mayors in northern municipalities with a large ethnic Serb population, and have been stationed at Camp Sultan Murat, near the capital Pristina.

Turkish soldiers serving as part of a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo are contributing to regional peace and security.

According to the latest official NATO data, 780 of the 4,511 KFOR soldiers are from Türkiye, while 679 are from the US, and estimates indicate that the number of Turkish contingents in KFOR could reach a thousand members by the end of the year.

RelatedTürkiye ready to lend support to Kosovo-Serbia talks: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire