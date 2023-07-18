TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Qatar agree to boost ties, marking 50th anniversary of relations
Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers signed declaration during Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Doha on occasion of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
The declaration stresses that Türkiye-Qatar relations reflect "deep-rooted" historical ties built on political and social foundations.
By Eren Doguoglu
July 18, 2023

Türkiye and Qatar are determined to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, according to a joint declaration issued during a Turkish presidential visit.

"On the basis of our strategic relations and bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, economic and commercial fields, and in line with th e directives of the wise leaders of the two countries,” said the declaration, on Tuesday “we are determined to continue our joint efforts to coordinate in various fields to ensure the continuity of the strengthening of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples.”

The Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers signed the declaration during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Qatar, marking a half-century since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"We are pleased to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar in 2023,” it said. "Türkiye-Qatar relations have undergone a qualitative transformation since (their) establishment in 1973 until (they) reached the stage of strategic partnership.”

The declaration also stressed that Türkiye-Qatar relations reflect "deep-rooted" historical ties built on political and social foundations.

"The current strategic partnership between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar is fruitful at all levels, and the two countries have similar approaches on most regional and international issues," it added.

Economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, it added.

