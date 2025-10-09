WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges immediate humanitarian aid
The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement, hailed the Gaza truce, commended mediators and stressed the need for reconstruction and lasting peace through a two-state solution.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry urged immediate humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. [File photo] / AA
October 9, 2025

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it welcomes the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, hoping that it “will bring an end to the genocide that has continued for the past two years.”

Expecting the ceasefire agreement to be implemented in full, the statement by the ministry said that “with the ceasefire in place, it is imperative that humanitarian aid be delivered to Gaza—where a humanitarian catastrophe has been unfolding—and that efforts for the reconstruction of Gaza be launched without delay. Türkiye will continue to provide substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza in the period ahead.”

Indicating that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian question, the statement expressed the ministry’s hope “that the momentum achieved in the ceasefire negotiations will also contribute to the realisation of a two-state solution in the coming period.”

“We commend the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US in mediating the ceasefire negotiations. Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to actively contribute and extend its support throughout the implementation phases of the ceasefire agreement,” the statement said.

Turkish vice president welcomes deal

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also welcomed the ceasefire deal, in a separate statement he shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“Although long overdue, we welcome with great satisfaction the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza. We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to this outcome, particularly to our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” he said, adding: “Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinian people, as it has always done.

“With the prevention of further bloodshed of innocent Palestinians, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts, Gaza will enter a new era.”

Türkiye will closely monitor the implementation of the deal and continue to support the process, Yilmaz said.

“Ultimately, the complete end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, will ensure permanent security, peace, and stability for all,” he added.

Trump’s truce plan

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on September 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.

