How does one die a lonely death on the border between two countries that have a quarter of the world’s total population?

Bullets, drones and missiles could not kill him. He survived three wars and numerous curfews, crackdowns, and lockdowns.

Eighty-year-old Abdul Waheed Bhat, a man from Srinagar, in India-administered Kashmir, died on April 30th at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan.

His life’s story and the heartwrenching death reflect the fissures between nuclear-armed neighbours, which have fought multiple wars over the disputed territory.

Bhat died alone, wearing a diaper, unable to speak or express himself, on a bus he was forced to board by Indian authorities, who were pushing Pakistani citizens back to their country as tensions flared following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

But who was Bhat? Was he a Pakistani or an Indian? Or was he a Kashmiri who symbolised the border that has been drawn in blood?

The misfortune

In 1965, Bhat had travelled to Pakistan-administered Kashmir from the Indian side with his aunt, the Scroll reported.

In those days, Kashmiris divided between India and Pakistan were allowed to travel on a permit issued by local authorities.

But to his misfortune, India and Pakistan fought bitterly in 1965 and 1971, and the border hardened for Kashmiris.

You had to have a passport, either Indian or Pakistani, to travel.

To return to his home in Srinagar, Bhat acquired a Pakistani passport and travelled back to Indian in 1980, the Indian Express reported

A local court in Srinagar allowed Bhat to stay at his home, but he still did not know who he was, an Indian, a Pakistani or a Kashmiri. Pending this, he chose not to marry.

Bundled in a bus

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack on April 22 in India-administered Kashmir, India expelled all Pakistani citizens residing on “its territory”.