Morocco's navy has rescued more than 800 would-be migrants and refugees and recovered one body since early last week, state media reported, as attempts to reach Spain increase.

Morocco's state news agency MAP, citing a military source, said on Tuesday the kingdom's navy rescued 845 migrants and refugees, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, between July 10 and Monday, around half of them in territorial waters off the country's south.

During the operations, rescuers recovered one body, the source said.

Morocco in northwest Africa is a transit country for many asylum-seekers trying to get to Europe via Spain's mainland or its Canary Islands in the Atlantic.

Spain's Canary Islands are only about 150 kilometres off southern Morocco.

The Spanish islands have long been a draw for refugees and migrants seeking a better life in Europe, with many boats setting off from the coastline of Morocco, disputed Western Sahara, Mauritania and Senegal.

But the Atlantic route to the Canaries is particularly dangerous due to the strong currents, with refugees and migrants travelling in overloaded wooden boats known as pirogues that are often unseaworthy and without enough drinking water.

Related Spain locates boat off Canary Islands possibly carrying 200 migrants

Shipwreck off Western Sahara