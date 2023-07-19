WORLD
3 MIN READ
Opposition parties form 'INDIA' bloc to rival Modi's BJP in 2024 elections
Twenty-six opposition parties form alliance, INDIA, acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, to challenge PM Modi in next elections.
Opposition parties form 'INDIA' bloc to rival Modi's BJP in 2024 elections
"The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation's history," the new alliance says. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 19, 2023

​​​More than two dozen opposition parties in India have formed an alliance to challenge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] in the 2024 general elections.

It is a great achievement for us that all 26 like-minded parties have come together, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party announced on Tuesday in the southern Bengaluru city, where the meeting was held.

The alliance has been named INDIA, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, he said, adding that the next meeting will be held in the country's financial capital Mumbai.

Kharge said the parties have "gathered to save our Democracy and the Constitution."

"This is a collective fight against unemployment, inflation and other key issues that the country is dealing with," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the All India Trinamool Congress party, said Dalits [lowered caste Hindus] and minorities are under threat in the country. "BJP, can you challenge INDIA?" she asked.

RelatedIndia's Modi ignites political storm with controversial civil code pitch

Heightened political activity

RECOMMENDED

A joint statement released by the parties expressed "steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution."

"The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation's history," it said.

"The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined."

In a sign of heightened political activity, the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by BJP is also holding a meeting in the national capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

General elections in the country will be held next year.

In 2019, BJP won more than 300 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament.

RelatedBulldozer Raj: India's display of brute force against its Muslim minorities
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire