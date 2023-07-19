​​​More than two dozen opposition parties in India have formed an alliance to challenge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] in the 2024 general elections.

It is a great achievement for us that all 26 like-minded parties have come together, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party announced on Tuesday in the southern Bengaluru city, where the meeting was held.

The alliance has been named INDIA, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, he said, adding that the next meeting will be held in the country's financial capital Mumbai.

Kharge said the parties have "gathered to save our Democracy and the Constitution."

"This is a collective fight against unemployment, inflation and other key issues that the country is dealing with," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the All India Trinamool Congress party, said Dalits [lowered caste Hindus] and minorities are under threat in the country. "BJP, can you challenge INDIA?" she asked.

Heightened political activity