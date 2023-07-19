WORLD
3 MIN READ
AI won't replace human spies — MI6 chief
As artificial intelligence continues to trawl through the vast ocean of open source code, there will be even greater value in identifying and acquiring the secrets that lie beyond its reach, British top spy said.
AI won't replace human spies — MI6 chief
Richard Moore, the Chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, answers questions after giving his first public speech since becoming head of the organisation, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 19, 2023

Artificial intelligence will change the world of espionage, but it won’t replace the need for human spies, the head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says in prepared remarks released on Wednesday.

Richard Moore, director of the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, is set to speak in Prague on evolving threats to the West and argue that the “human factor” will remain crucial in an era of rapidly evolving machine learning.

“AI is going to make information infinitely more accessible and some have asked whether it will put intelligence services like mine out of business,” he says in extracts released in advance by the UK government.

“In fact, the opposite is likely to be true," he adds. "As AI trawls the ocean of open source, there will be even greater value in landing, with a well-cast fly, the secrets that lie beyond the reach of its nets.”

Moore, who has previously warned that the West was falling behind rivals in the AI race, will argue that “the unique characteristics of human agents in the right places will become still more significant,” highlighting spies’ ability to “influence decisions inside a government or terrorist group.”

Speaking publicly about spycraft is still something of a novelty for Britain’s intelligence services. The government refused even to confirm the existence of MI6 until 1992, and public speeches by its leaders are infrequent.

RelatedScientists warn of AI dangers but disagree on solutions
RECOMMENDED

Global issues

Moore has chosen to give Wednesday's address in the Czech capital, home of the 1968 “Prague Spring” freedom movement that was crushed by Soviet tanks.

According to the extracts, Moore will tell his audience at the British ambassador’s residence that President Vladimir Putin is still failing to achieve his war aims.

He will also accuse Russia of “imperialism” in Africa and will call out Iran for fuelling further conflict in Ukraine by supplying Russia with drones and other weapons.

Moore’s only other public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6, almost three years ago also touched on the power and threat posed by AI.

In the November 2021 address, he accused the West of being slow to reckon with AI’s disruptive impact and of lagging behind adversaries who are “pouring money and ambition” into AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

RelatedUS calls in tech firms to discuss AI risks
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire