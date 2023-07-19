The Srebrenica Memorial Center would be “a pile of rusty iron” if it were not for Türkiye, its director said.

"I want to let the public know what Türkiye did for the Srebrenica Memorial Center. If it weren't for the Turkish state and the Turkish government, the memorial center would still be a pile of rusty iron leaking everywhere ,” Emir Suljagic, who has collected oral histories from genocide survivors in Bosnia and Herzegovina's historic town of Srebrenica, said in a program on Bosnia’s Hayat TV.

“We didn't have a roof. We didn't have a facade. Everything was falling apart. That was solved by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). What a miracle it is to work with our friends and brothers from Türkiye.”

The Srebrenica–Potocari Memorial and Cemetery for the Victims of the 1995 Genocide is located in Potocari, Srebrenica.

It was set up to honor the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in the town, which the UN had declared a "safe area."

Related Tearful Bosnians bury newly identified victims of Srebrenica genocide

Srebrenica genocide