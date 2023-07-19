TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s aviation, space vocational schools open doors to students
Türkiye’s vocational high schools specialising in aviation and space technologies are set to welcome students for the first time this year, signalling promising opportunities for aspiring young minds.
The Ankara Aviation and Space Technologies Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School, which is the first vocational high school established in Türkiye for aviation and space technologies, consists of three main structures: the educational building, the dormitory, and the workshop area, covering approximately 25,000 square metres of land. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
July 19, 2023

Several high schools across Türkiye will admit students based on the Centralised High School Transition System (LGS) exam results, a first in the country’s highly evolved education system.

The collaboration between the Ministry of National Education and the labour market has led to the signing of several protocols to address the demand for skilled professionals. Some schools now offer graduates job guarantees and scholarships to support their academic journey.

Successful applicants will gain access to valuable internships and potential careers within Türkiye’s thriving defence industry.

The spectrum of vocational and technical education covers over 60 diverse fields, including defence, aviation and cyber security.

Vocational schools aim to create a skilled and versatile workforce by providing ample opportunities in these sectors.

Growing student interest

Results from last year’s LGS exam showed an increasing interest among students in these vocational high schools, whose success drew attention to the opportunities they offer.

This year, the aviation and space technologies sector will witness the opening of two new promising aviation high schools: Ankara Elmadag Ozdemir Bayraktar Aviation and Space Technologies Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School and Istanbul Basaksehir Baykar National Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School.

With their cutting-edge curriculum, these schools are expected to accommodate students based on their performance in the central exam.

Elevating aerospace future

The Ankara Elmadag Ozdemir Bayraktar Aviation and Space Technologies Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School will offer three main branches: Design and Manufacturing, Propulsion Systems, and Electronic Systems.

With a total capacity of 60 students, the school is ready to nurture the next generation of aerospace experts. Internship opportunities at esteemed institutions like TUSAS, ROKETSAN, ASELSAN, TEI, and the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) await successful candidates.

Similarly, the Istanbul Basaksehir Baykar National Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School will accept 50 students for its Aviation and Space Technology and Information Technologies departments.

The school has forged strategic partnerships to provide students with internships and promising job opportunities in collaboration with Baykar, Türkiye’s pioneer defence company.

As Türkiye's aviation and space industries continue to flourish, these specialised vocational schools offer a gateway to fulfilling careers in these dynamic sectors.

The country's young talent will have the chance to shine on a global stage and contribute to the nation’s progress.

