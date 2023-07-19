WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills dozens in Algeria
Rescue operation is underway after a bus and a commercial vehicle collided head-on and caused a fire.
Bus crash kills dozens in Algeria
People are seen at a bus station in Algiers. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 19, 2023

At least 34 people were killed and 12 others injured Wednesday in an accident in Algeria's south involving a passenger bus, the country's civil defence agency said.

The head-on collision between the bus and a commercial vehicle caused a fire, the agency said as rescue operations were ongoing.

The accident, one of the North African country's deadliest in years, occurred near the city of Tamanrasset, about a 2,000-kilometre (1,250 miles) drive south from the capital Algiers.

Local media reported charred bodies were recovered from the bus.

RECOMMENDED

The civil defence agency said the bus was carrying passengers between Tamanrasset, deep in the Sahara desert, and Adrar, a town of about 2,000 residents to the northwest.

Speed is the main cause of crashes in the country, according to a government road safety agency.

Algeria recorded nearly 23,000 road accidents in 2022, leaving 3,409 people dead and more than 30,000 injured, according to the country's road safety chief Nacef Abdelhakim.

RelatedSeveral killed in road accident in Algeria
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU backs Somalia’s unity after Israel's Somaliland recognition
6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
Israeli army locks down villages in occupied West Bank after gunfire
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
US calls for calm in Yemen as Southern Transitional Council forces expand control
Russia accuses Zelenskyy of derailing peace push ahead of Trump talks
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising