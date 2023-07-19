TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first lady visits General Women's Union in UAE
Emine Erdogan emphasised the importance of strengthening women's leading role in society, calling it a universal issue.
Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates have grown stronger over the last two years with new commercial and economic cooperation deals. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited the General Women's Union in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the UAE as part of the Gulf tour, Emine Erdogan on Wednesday also visited traditional handicraft workshops, where she met with women engaged in various crafts.

She participated in the High Council for Motherhood and Childhood and visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, an art museum located on Saadiyat Island.

Erdogan praised the union's efforts in supporting the social and economic development of UAE's women through various educational programs, providing them with professional skills.

She added that the policies developed by the union to ensure the active participation of women, especially in sustainable development, are highly beneficial.

SOURCE:AA
