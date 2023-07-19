Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited the General Women's Union in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the UAE as part of the Gulf tour, Emine Erdogan on Wednesday also visited traditional handicraft workshops, where she met with women engaged in various crafts.

She participated in the High Council for Motherhood and Childhood and visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, an art museum located on Saadiyat Island.