Russia's mutinous mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been shown in a video welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa.

The West has interpreted Wagner's failed June 23-24 mutiny as a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule that illustrates the weakness of the 70-year-old Kremlin chief and the strain of the Ukraine war on the Russian state.

The footage, reposted by his press service on Telegram on Wednesday, is the first video evidence of Prigozhin's whereabouts since the night of the mutiny.

In the video, the authenticity of which Reuters could not immediately verify, a man whose voice and Russian sounded like Prigozhin's, is heard welcoming his men.

"Welcome, lads... Welcome to Belarusian soil," Prigozhin said.

"We fought honourably," said Prigozhin. "You have done a great deal for Russia. What is going on at the front is a disgrace that we do not need to get involved in."

Putin initially said he would crush the mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolutions of 1917, but hours later, a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.

Since Prigozhin was last seen leaving the Russian city of Rostov on June 24, mystery has surrounded his fate after he was cast as a traitor by Putin.

It is also unclear what Wagner, which Prigozhin said had 25,000 men, would do next.

The video was shot after night had fallen, though it was possible to discern what looked like Prigozhin's profile and a group of men.

'Welcome to hell'

Since a deal was struck to end the mutiny, the Kremlin has sought to project calm, with Putin chairing a variety of meetings, meeting crowds in Dagestan and even discussing quantum computing and artificial intelligence.