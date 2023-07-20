Netflix has said subscriptions to the media streaming service climbed by nearly 6 million in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.

The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release on Wednesday.

The pickup in subscribers came as a potentially crippling writers and actors strike hits the US entertainment industry, but with analysts saying Netflix is better positioned than its rivals to weather the storm.

"We are constantly at the table negotiating with everyone across the industry," Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said during an earnings presentation on Wednesday.

"We need to get this strike to a conclusion so that we can all move forward."

Revenue came in lower than expected with Netflix posting $8.2 billion in sales over the April to June period, pushing the company's shares down more than 8 percent in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

Strategic crackdown

Netflix in May expanded its crackdown on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family as it seeks to shore up revenue after a rough patch last year.

Earlier this year the company complained that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service.