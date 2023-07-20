BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Netflix gains 6M new subscribers after password crackdown
The streaming giant enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers in years, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper subscription option are paying off.
Netflix gains 6M new subscribers after password crackdown
The platform's subscriber base growth proves resilience while the US entertainment industry grapples with a paralysing writers and actors strike./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023

Netflix has said subscriptions to the media streaming service climbed by nearly 6 million in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.

The streaming giant finished the recently ended quarter with a total of 238 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release on Wednesday.

The pickup in subscribers came as a potentially crippling writers and actors strike hits the US entertainment industry, but with analysts saying Netflix is better positioned than its rivals to weather the storm.

"We are constantly at the table negotiating with everyone across the industry," Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said during an earnings presentation on Wednesday.

"We need to get this strike to a conclusion so that we can all move forward."

Revenue came in lower than expected with Netflix posting $8.2 billion in sales over the April to June period, pushing the company's shares down more than 8 percent in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

RelatedNetflix looks to bring in low-cost service with ads, curb password-sharing

Strategic crackdown

Netflix in May expanded its crackdown on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family as it seeks to shore up revenue after a rough patch last year.

Earlier this year the company complained that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service.

RECOMMENDED

"Let's face it, the crackdown on passwords is working," Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier said of Netflix.

"I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth."

In its earning statement, the company said that the policy would expand to all its markets worldwide.

To convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced "borrower" or "shared" accounts, in which subscribers can add extra viewers for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

Netflix launched an ad-subsidised offering around the same time as the crackdown, and on Wednesday eliminated its lowest-priced ad-free plan that cost $10 a month in the US.

"The decision to cut its basic tier is an effort to bolster advertising by elevating the price difference between its advertising and non-advertising tiers," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Ross Benes.

A Netflix ad-supported subscription is available in the United States for $7 monthly.

Benes estimates that Netflix will generate $770 million in advertising revenue in the US this year, and more than $1 billion by 2024.

RelatedNetflix reaches 230M subscribers, CEO and co-founder steps down
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire