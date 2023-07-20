More than 12 million people living in the UK lack access to a National Health Service (NHS) dentist, British media has reported.

In England, estimates show that one in four adults are failing to have their dentals needs met, the local Daily Mirror reported on Thursday.

Over the last two years, six million people tried to get an appointment but were unable, government data suggests.

In addition, over four million people believed that they would not get an appointment and so decided to not even try.

After looking over the data from the new IPSOS Mori GP Survey, British Dental Association Chair Shawn Charlwood is writing to the health secretary to warn that NHS dentistry faces an “existential threat,” said the daily.