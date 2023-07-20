BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
'New Powerball Billionaire': Winning $1B ticket sold in California
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in US history and the third largest in the history of the game.
'New Powerball Billionaire': Winning $1B ticket sold in California
Wednesday's winner should expect to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the winnings, since the US tax service considers lottery winnings as ordinary income and the jackpot puts them in the top tax bracket. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023

A lottery player in the US state of California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, the state's lottery has said.

"California has a new Powerball Billionaire!" the California State Lottery announced on Twitter on Thursday.

"One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot," it said.

The billion-dollar jackpot is the biggest prize since November and only the third time the pot has reached the billions, The Washington Post reported.

The winner can choose to take $558.1 million in cash up front, or receive $1.08 billion, broken into yearly payments over 30 years, which increase by five percent annually, the newspaper said.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

Wednesday's winner should expect to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the winnings, since the US tax service considers lottery winnings as ordinary income and the jackpot puts them in the top tax bracket, according to the Post.

1 in 292.2 million odds

RECOMMENDED

Powerball players choose six numbers for five white balls and one red ball, and must match all six to win the jackpot — with a 1 in 292.2 million odds.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

"The Golden State luck was in full force as California also sold seven additional tickets that matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball, winning $448,750 each," California State Lottery said.

Other winners who matched five numbers bought their tickets in 15 other states.

In November last year, a single ticket sold in California won an eye-watering $2 billion jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, with the estimated jackpot dipping to $20 million, with a cash value of $10.3 million.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire