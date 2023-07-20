TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
As busy as a bee: Turkish honey exported to 46 countries
Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon are among countries getting their share from Türkiye's honey exports of 5,119 tons in the first half of 2023.
As busy as a bee: Turkish honey exported to 46 countries
Türkiye is the world's second largest in honey production after China. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
July 20, 2023

Among Türkiye's significant production and export products, honey has sweetened the taste buds in 46 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Israel, during the six months.

Türkiye, with a suitable climate for beekeeping, recorded honey exports of 5,119 tons in the first half of 2023, according to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association (DKIB) by Anadolu Agency.

This export generated a revenue of over $16.8 million.

Turkish honey was sold to 46 countries, primarily the United States, Germany, and Israel, during this period. From January to June, exports amounted to more than $7.2 million to the US, $2.3 million to Germany, and $1.9 million to Israel.

Unlike the previous year, honey sales were also made to Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Venezuela, Sweden, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.

RECOMMENDED

DKIB Vice Chairman Ahmet Hamdi Gurdogan expressed high expectations for honey exports. He emphasised that honey production is a sector that provides significant foreign currency income for the country and believes that Turkish honey will sweeten the taste buds in more countries.

Gurdogan pointed out that sweltering weather in some regions and excessive rainfall in others would negatively affect the honey harvest, which, in turn, might harm export performance in the coming period.

He also highlighted the importance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducting strict inspections to prevent the export of non-brand and unpackaged products, as this would positively contribute to Turkish honey's image and quality recognition.

Holding an optimistic vision regarding the growing demand for Turkish honey, he is convinced that expanding product diversity, promoting organic and geographically branded items, and boosting exports of branded products, especially in European countries, Japan, and the United States markets, will lead to an increase in honey exports.

RelatedHow a Turkish woman wants to save the world – one honey pot at a time
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire