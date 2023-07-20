Among Türkiye's significant production and export products, honey has sweetened the taste buds in 46 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Israel, during the six months.

Türkiye, with a suitable climate for beekeeping, recorded honey exports of 5,119 tons in the first half of 2023, according to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association (DKIB) by Anadolu Agency.

This export generated a revenue of over $16.8 million.

Turkish honey was sold to 46 countries, primarily the United States, Germany, and Israel, during this period. From January to June, exports amounted to more than $7.2 million to the US, $2.3 million to Germany, and $1.9 million to Israel.

Unlike the previous year, honey sales were also made to Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Venezuela, Sweden, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.