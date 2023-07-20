A Palestinian has been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Three others were injured, two of them seriously, in the early Thursday incident near Joseph's Tomb, the ministry said.

Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge this assertion, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the man killed by Israeli fire as 19-year-old Badr al Masri. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thursday's shooting took place as Israeli forces escorted Israeli worshippers, including the Israeli police chief and the head of the local Jewish settler council, to the flashpoint site.