Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group have started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, the Belarusian defence ministry has said.

"The armed forces of Belarus continue joint training with the fighters of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company)," the Belarusian defence ministry said on Thursday.

"During the week, special operations forces units together with representatives of the Company will work out combat training tasks at the Brest military range."

The range is just 5 kilometres east of the Polish border.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video on Wednesday welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.

Minsk posted pictures of masked Wagner instructors, their faces covered in accordance with the mercenary group's rules, training Belarusian soldiers with armoured vehicles and what appear to be drone controls.

Related Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reaches Belarus after brief revolt in Russia

Cause for concern

Poland, a former Warsaw Pact member which has been a full member of the US-led military alliance since 1999, began moving over 1,000 troops to the east of the country earlier this month amid rising concern that Wagner fighters in Belarus could lead to increased tension on its border.