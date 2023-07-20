Iraq's prime minister has ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden as a man desecrated of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

Thursday's diplomatic blowup came hours after protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

Online videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the Iraqi Shia cleric and political leader Muqtada al Sadr before a planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm by an Iraqi asylum-seeker who burned a copy of the Quran in a previous demonstration last month.

Following the incident, the Swedish Embassy announced that it had closed to visitors without specifying when it would reopen.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its staff were safe.

“We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff from international organisations,” the ministry said. “Attacks on embassies and diplomats constitute a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. Iraqi authorities have the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and diplomatic staff.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani said in a statement after meeting with security officials that Iraqi authorities will prosecute those responsible for the arson as well as referring “negligent security officials” for investigation.

However, the statement also said that the Iraqi government had informed its Swedish counterpart on Wednesday that Iraq would cut off diplomatic relations should the Quran burning go forward. Hours later, Sudani announced the ordered expulsion of the Swedish ambassador.

The anti-Muslim protest in Stockholm

The announcement came after two men held an anti-Islam protest on a lawn about 100 metres from the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm. One of them, identified by Swedish media as Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian living in Sweden, stepped on and kicked the Quran, but didn't set it on fire.

Momika also stepped on and kicked an Iraqi flag and photographs of Sadr and of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

About 50 people including journalists and a handful of counterdemonstrators who chanted religious slogans watched the demonstration from behind police barricades as plainclothes and uniformed officers stood by.