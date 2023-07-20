The death toll from a suspected suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan climbed to six, including two suspected suicide bombers, as two more policemen succumbed to injuries in a hospital, officials said.

The blasts by two suspected suicide bombers near the Tehsil administration complex in Bara Bazar of Khyber district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed four policemen and wounded eight others, including two civilians, according to an official on Thursday.

Suspected suicide bombers also killed

“It was apparently a suicide bombing as officials also recovered two unknown bodies believed to be of suicide bombers,” Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Rescue 1122, told Anadolu over the phone.

The blast also caused damage to the complex building where offices of local administration, including police, are located.

According to Faizi, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted all the injured to a nearby hospital.

The latest incident occurred just two days after a suicide bomber hit a truck carrying paramilitary forces in Peshawar city, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Tuesday.

At least eight security personnel got injured in that attack.