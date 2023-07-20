Donald Trump faces mounting legal troubles amid two different criminal investigations and an investigation over his alleged bid to overturn the 2020 election result in which he lost against now US President Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, Trump claims he is "not frightened" regarding a third potential indictment over criminal charges, after acknowledging receipt of a letter from prosecutor Jack Smith, noting he is the "target" of a grand jury investigation over his alleged bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump confirmed that he received a letter from Smith on Sunday, claiming he is being targeted in a probe into the January 6 insurrection when his supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of Democrat Biden's 2020 election victory.

President from 2017-2021, Trump recently announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he had not been told to report to a grand jury in relation to the January 6 Capitol riot but typically it "almost always means an Arrest and Indictment".

An indictment would likely increase his legal difficulties ahead of another potential bid to enter the White House.

Officials have testified during Trump's last months as president that he put pressure on them to falsely claim voter fraud.

Over 1,000 people have been charged in relation to crimes with the riot with some convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is already facing criminal charges over allegedly mishandling highly secretive government documents after leaving office.

Nevertheless, while speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity, he seemed desperate to dispel the narrative and appeared keen on debunking the allegations against him.

"They want to try to demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us because we’re going to make America great again. That’s all there is,” he said.