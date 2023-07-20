Skull fragments, presumed to be from Ludwig van Beethoven, have returned to Vienna, where the legendary 19th-century German composer was buried, experts said.

US businessman Paul Kaufmann donated the fragments, which he inherited, to the Medical University of Vienna, where researchers will probe the illnesses suffered by the impresario and his cause of death.

"This is where the bones belong, back in Vienna," Kaufmann told reporters.

Austrian coroner Christian Reiter said the 10 fragments, including two bigger pieces, one from the back of the head and one from the right side of the forehead, had "great value".

"We have received really valuable material here, with which we hope to continue to research in the next years. That was Beethoven's wish, too," Reiter said. The composer battled illness throughout his life and explicitly asked for his body to be studied, Reiter added.

Beethoven, whose piano, chamber and symphonic works are among the greatest of Western classical music, died at 56 in 1827 after years of struggling with unknown ailments, including increasing deafness in his later years.

The fragments are believed to be the only surviving fragments of Beethoven's skull, Reiter added.

Kaufmann - whose Jewish ancestors fled the Nazis - said he found the fragments in a small box with "Beethoven" scratched on it in a family safety deposit box in a French bank in 1990.