CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Skull fragments believed to be Beethoven's return to Vienna
US businessman donates inherited skull fragments of legendary composer Beethoven to Vienna's Medical University for research into his mysterious illnesses and death.
Skull fragments believed to be Beethoven's return to Vienna
One skull fragment from the back of the head and one from the right side of the forehead has "great value", says Austrian coroner Christian Reiter / Photo: AFP / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 20, 2023

Skull fragments, presumed to be from Ludwig van Beethoven, have returned to Vienna, where the legendary 19th-century German composer was buried, experts said.

US businessman Paul Kaufmann donated the fragments, which he inherited, to the Medical University of Vienna, where researchers will probe the illnesses suffered by the impresario and his cause of death.

"This is where the bones belong, back in Vienna," Kaufmann told reporters.

Austrian coroner Christian Reiter said the 10 fragments, including two bigger pieces, one from the back of the head and one from the right side of the forehead, had "great value".

"We have received really valuable material here, with which we hope to continue to research in the next years. That was Beethoven's wish, too," Reiter said. The composer battled illness throughout his life and explicitly asked for his body to be studied, Reiter added.

Beethoven, whose piano, chamber and symphonic works are among the greatest of Western classical music, died at 56 in 1827 after years of struggling with unknown ailments, including increasing deafness in his later years.

The fragments are believed to be the only surviving fragments of Beethoven's skull, Reiter added.

Kaufmann - whose Jewish ancestors fled the Nazis - said he found the fragments in a small box with "Beethoven" scratched on it in a family safety deposit box in a French bank in 1990.

RECOMMENDED

Kaufmann's great great uncle, Austrian doctor Franz Romeo Seligmann, is presumed to have acquired them in 1863 during an exhumation of Beethoven's body.

Kaufmann said the fragments would now be analysed further to confirm that they belong to the late composer, who died in Vienna.

Cause of death mystery

In 2005, a group of US scientists announced that tests on the hair of Beethoven and the skull fragments showed he died from lead poisoning, which may have also been responsible for his hearing loss.

Researchers at the US Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois said the bone fragments, tested at the country's most powerful X-ray facility, had high concentrations of lead, matching earlier findings of lead in his hair.

The source of the lead is unknown, but they said it may have come from a wine goblet made with the metal. Alternatively, some medical treatments in the 18th and 19th centuries made use of heavy metals like lead and mercury.

In March, researchers who sequenced Beethoven's genome using authenticated hair samples said liver failure, or cirrhosis, was likely behind his death brought about by a number of factors, including alcohol consumption.

RelatedFrancoise Gilot, celebrated artist and muse to Picasso, dies at 101
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid