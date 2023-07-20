French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on Thursday as he looks to move on from a series of crises since his re-election last year, government sources said.

After weeks of speculation that he might change prime minister, the 45-year-old head of state said on Monday that he was sticking with under-fire Elisabeth Borne.

Advisers and ministers had long argued over whether the centrist should carry out a major overhaul of the cabinet to signal a fresh start, but in the end the reshuffle was limited in scope.

The highest-profile change saw the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France's first Black education minister, who despite a stellar CV as an academic and expert in race relations appeared to struggle in France's raucous political environment.

He was replaced by Gabriel Attal, an ambitious 34-year-old former government spokesman, while other changes took place in the health, housing and social affairs ministries.

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa was also sacked after she became embroiled in a scandal and irked her colleagues by posing for an adult magazine in the middle of the protests over the pension reform in April.

Related France's Macron meets over 300 mayors to find 'deeper reasons' behind riots

Since his re-election last year, Macron has faced months of angry demonstrations over a deeply unpopular hike in the retirement age and was forced into crisis management again late last month when riots erupted nationwide.

Direction awaited