Erdogan to hold meetings for regional peace with Abbas and Netanyahu
Türkiye's President Erdogan to meet President Abbas and Prime Minister Netanyahu separately in pursuit of regional peace and constructive dialogue.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within a week
July 20, 2023

In a public announcement issued by the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications on their official social media account, it has been stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye is set to convene separate meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Türkiye during the upcoming week.

Both leaders have accepted President Erdogan's invitation, and the meetings will serve as a platform to discuss crucial regional and global matters.

The first meeting, scheduled for July 25, 2023, will welcome President Mahmoud Abbas to Türkiye.

The official talks with President Erdogan will focus on Türkiye-Palestine relations, the evolving developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and other pressing regional and international issues.

Strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and the State of Palestine will also be high on the agenda.

Subsequently, on July 28, 2023, President Erdogan will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Türkiye.

The discussions during this visit will comprehensively review the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Israel, exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

In addition to matters related to the two countries, the leaders will exchange views on current regional and international issues, aiming to foster understanding and collaboration in resolving common challenges.

The Turkish Directorate of Communications stated that these meetings hold significant importance as they bring together leaders from countries with complex historical and political relations.

"Türkiye's role as a mediator in the region reinforces its commitment to finding diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts and promoting stability and cooperation", the Directorate added.

Global attention is focused on diplomatic engagements, with hopes for constructive dialogue and progress towards a more peaceful and harmonious future for the region as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

SOURCE:TRT World
