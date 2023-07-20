In a public announcement issued by the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications on their official social media account, it has been stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye is set to convene separate meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Türkiye during the upcoming week.

Both leaders have accepted President Erdogan's invitation, and the meetings will serve as a platform to discuss crucial regional and global matters.

The first meeting, scheduled for July 25, 2023, will welcome President Mahmoud Abbas to Türkiye.

The official talks with President Erdogan will focus on Türkiye-Palestine relations, the evolving developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and other pressing regional and international issues.

Strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and the State of Palestine will also be high on the agenda.

Subsequently, on July 28, 2023, President Erdogan will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Türkiye.