Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with his contentious judicial overhaul, despite unprecedented mass protests at home, growing defections by military reservists and appeals from the US president to put the plan on hold.

Netanyahu’s message, delivered in a prime-time address on national television on Thursday, set the stage for stepped-up street protests in the coming days leading up to a fateful vote expected on Monday.

Thousands of people marched through central Tel Aviv on Thursday night, while others continued a roughly 70-kilometre march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Netanyahu was at times conciliatory during his address, saying he understands the differences of opinion that have bitterly divided the country and offering to seek a compromise with his political opponents.

He said Israel "would continue to be a democracy", and said statements by hundreds of reservists that they would refuse voluntary service if the overhaul passes were harmful to the country.

"What will endanger democracy is refusal to serve in the military," Netanyahu said.

"We cannot tolerate that and we won't tolerate that."

Parliament is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's oversight powers by limiting its ability to strike down decisions it deems "unreasonable."

The reasonability standard is meant as a safeguard to protect against corruption and improper appointments of unqualified people.

The bill is one of several keystone pieces of the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan.

Netanyahu and his allies — a collection of extremists and ultra-Orthodox parties — say the plan is needed to curb what they consider excessive powers of unelected judges.

Critics say the legislation will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his far-right allies and undermine the country’s system of checks and balances.

They also say Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.

'War of attrition'

The proposal has bitterly divided the Israeli public and attracted appeals from US President Joe Biden for Netanyahu to slow down and forge a broad national consensus before passing any legislation.

After Netanyahu's speech, opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to defy his coalition allies and halt the legislation.

"This extremist group has no mandate to turn Israel into a messianic and non-democratic state," Lapid said.