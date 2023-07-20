Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the Black Sea grain initiative to be restored to meet the challenge of global food insecurity.

Kuleba, who is on the first ministerial visit to Islamabad from Kiev since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, said Russia had undermined world food security.

His Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed his comments, saying he planned to take the issue up with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"It is not only in our interest but in the world's interest that this grain initiative is restored," Zardari said.

Kuleba's two-day visit comes at a time of warming ties between Islamabad and Moscow, with Pakistan beginning oil imports from Russia earlier this year.

Both the envoys said they discussed economic cooperation, with a focus on specific arrangements regarding food security.