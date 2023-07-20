Qatar has summoned Sweden's ambassador to hand him a protest note over the desecration of the Quran in Stockholm, the Gulf country's Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement early on Friday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said it would demand Swedish authorities take "all the necessary measures to stop these shameful acts."

Saudi Arabia also summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Riyadh and handed a note of protest over the desecration of the Quran, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Riyadh denounced "repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities" who often authorise extremists to burn and desecrate copies of the holy Quran.

The kingdom also condemned a planned burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Stockholm, the statement added.

It comes after Iraqi protesters torched the Swedish embassy and Baghdad ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d'affaires from Sweden after an extremist desecrated the Quran in Stockholm.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable attack targeting our holy book, the Quran, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm today," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement read.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Tehran to "strongly protest against the desecration of the holy Quran," state media reported.

The Iraqi announcement came after two extremists gathered on a lawn about 100 metres from the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

One of them, identified by Swedish media as Salwan Momika, an Iraqi extremist Christian living in Sweden, stepped on and kicked a copy of the Quran, but didn't set it on fire.

Momika also stepped on and kicked an Iraqi flag.

Momika had burned the holy Quran under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on June 28, on the first day of Eid al Adha.